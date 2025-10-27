LISTEN|Durban lift tragedy: Protesters deliver memorandum to property owner

However, Aphile Dlamini is not aware it's her birthday as she remains in a coma after falling down the shaft of a broken lift at her block of flats over a week ago.





Her twin brother, Aphelele, didn't survive the fall.





On Monday, hundreds of people protested outside the block of flats in central Durban, demanding answers and accountability from the property owner and authorities.

Aphile and Aphelele's father, Khaya Dlamini, addressed the crowd and shared some of his frustrations in the aftermath of the tragedy.





" The police came to the mortuary and took a statement, and I signed it. They said they would call me. They did not even arrive that day to take the evidence. When they didn’t call, I woke up on Monday and went to the police station to see the investigating officer. When I got there, the docket was empty. The statement was missing."





In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday afternoon, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they were still in the process of gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, to determine exactly what happened.





Netshiunda says the property owner, HOMii Lifestyle Management, has been cooperating.





He says Dlamini was advised to give all information to the investigating officer to ensure accountability, adding the police also explained procedures to him after he became concerned that the evidence was tampered with after the blood on the scene was cleaned.





Netshiunda says Dlamini has also been advised to raise any concerns directly with the investigating officer.





The protesters ended up marching to the offices of HOMii Lifestyle Management, but were dispersed by police.





Leader of the March and March movement, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says a representative came out to receive and sign their memorandum of demands.





Ngobese-Zuma says the tragedy highlight the urgent need to ramp up building safety checks in Durban.





Listen below: