Durban lift tragedy: KZN Speaker urges building safety reviews

This follows a mass march that brought Durban’s CBD to a standstill yesterday, protesting the tragic fall of eight-year-old twins down a lift shaft at their block of flats.





The boy, Aphelele Dlamini, died, while his sister, Aphile, remains in hospital.





Speaker Nontembeko Boyce says the tragedy exposes the urgent need for consistent, fair, and transparent oversight of all residential buildings in the Durban metro.





She has urged the Department of Public Works and eThekwini Municipality to urgently work together to review safety compliance in all buildings to prevent similar incidents.





The Speaker has also called on other government departments, councillors, and the private sector to ensure safety audits and corrective measures are carried out, especially in older and repurposed buildings.





Boyce has stressed that government’s response must go beyond condolences because communities expect solutions.





