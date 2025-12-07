 Durban July 2026 set as Africa’s richest horse race with R10m prize
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Durban July 2026 set as Africa’s richest horse race with R10m prize

Updated | By Newswatch

The Hollywoodbets Durban July is set to become Africa’s richest horse race, with the price money for 2026 doubled to R10 million.

Hollywoodbets Durban July generic image
Anthony Grote

The winner previously took R3 million - and shared the remaining 2 million with the top nine finishers.


The announcement was made at the “July in Christmas” event at Greyville Racecourse - where organisers confirmed the winner’s payout will jump to R6 million.


Next year’s race will also mark the 130th running of the event.


READ: 50,000 expected at Durban July as city ramps up safety


Hollywoodbets spokesperson Devin Heffer says a bigger prize pot levels the playing field and gives more jockeys a shot at the title. 


"Not only that we're gonna be extending the prize money from the top 10 to the top 12 finishes, but they're going to have to work for it." 


"The conditions are going be changing in this handicap race from a 7 kilo spread to 10 kilos spread, making it more wide open than ever before."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 2

More on ECR

Greyville Racecourse Hollywoodbets Durban July

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.