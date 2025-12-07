Durban July 2026 set as Africa’s richest horse race with R10m prize

The winner previously took R3 million - and shared the remaining 2 million with the top nine finishers.





The announcement was made at the “July in Christmas” event at Greyville Racecourse - where organisers confirmed the winner’s payout will jump to R6 million.





Next year’s race will also mark the 130th running of the event.





Hollywoodbets spokesperson Devin Heffer says a bigger prize pot levels the playing field and gives more jockeys a shot at the title.





"Not only that we're gonna be extending the prize money from the top 10 to the top 12 finishes, but they're going to have to work for it."





"The conditions are going be changing in this handicap race from a 7 kilo spread to 10 kilos spread, making it more wide open than ever before."





