Durban homeless moved from Che Guevara Road, businesses raise concerns

A Durban councillor says that although the homeless people who had occupied Che Guevara Road have dispersed, there are new concerns about where they are relocating to.





Councillor Protas Mngonyama says since reclaiming the sidewalk last week, the group has not returned.





Law enforcement officials have repeatedly cleared the area over the last few months, only for the dwellers to return days later.





City clears Che Guevara Road of homeless encampments





eThekwini Municipality says last Friday’s intervention focused on restoring cleanliness and structural integrity through street sweeping, the removal of illegal dumping, and dismantling unauthorised structures within the road reserve.





Mngonyama says many of the displaced individuals are now sleeping outside nearby shops and other businesses - again raising safety concerns.





Businesses raise concerns as displaced people move nearby





"We know they have moved to the business [areas] and really apologise to those businesses affected, but we are going to make sure that we remove them."





He has warned that if the situation is not resolved soon, some businesses may relocate - potentially worsening unemployment in the area.





Mngonyama has reiterated the City’s offer of shelter, saying facilities remain available across the CBD - including a tented site near Durban’s North Beach.





"Some people are complaining. We are not going to allow people to destabilise businesses. Those who want help, we are going to assist."





eThekwini Municipality relocation plans





eThekwini Municipality says it is working on finding a suitable location for a new facility that will provide shelter and support for homeless people.





In a statement to Newswatch, the city said it is aware of the concerns, including fears that some foreign nationals may pose as homeless to engage in illegal activities.





It said the metro police will work with SAPS to investigate and verify the legal status of the people there.





