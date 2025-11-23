Durban groups urge G20 to support vulnerable communities on climate

The worlds's attention is on South Africa this weekend as the second day of the summit gets under way in Johannesburg.





The priorities include strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries and mobilising finances for a just energy transition.





The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance took to the streets of the Durban CBD yesterday to voice their concerns over climate change.





The group's Desmond D’Sa says the march has been a long time coming. " While the issues are very pertinent, it's the climate crisis that has killed many people in Durban, throughout the province and throughout the country, as well as throughout the continent.





D'sa says there's been no effort made to engage with local or with civil society.





"So that you can get their responses of how do they see they need to deal with the climate crisis if it does happen again, and what are the core issues that are causing the climate crisis that we experiencing, especially in poor and vulnerable communities."









He says they need more than just talk, especially in Durban, which has been hit by several weather-related disasters in recent years.





"Many people have died, especially in poor and vulnerable communities, especially in shacks. But since 2012, we lost over 500 people. Up until now, families are still grieving for the children have not been found. We've had several since 2022, and then we've had several last year we've had several."





"We lost 10 people, including children that were washed out to sea through the rivers and canals, or leading to the Indian Ocean, south of Durban," says D'sa





However, he says the problem doesn't seem to go away because people are still living in transit camps.





"Some homes have not been replaced, so people are living in vulnerable situations."





