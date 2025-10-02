Durban fraudster sentenced to 10 years behind bars

Vinola Naidoo pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Naidoo was employed as a finance manager at a company in Bayhead in 2016.

The court heard that between that year and 2019, she created fraudulent invoices and sent them to her boss for approval.

The NPA's Natasha Kara says he approved them, believing they were for legitimate service providers.

“ In addition, she altered the payment beneficiary details on the company system to reflect her own banking details. The payments thus went into her own personal account.”

