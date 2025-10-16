Durban father, son arrested for North Beach drug lab

Police have seized narcotics worth more than R1 million.





On Wednesday night, units from the SAPS and metro police uncovered a drug laboratory at an apartment in North Beach in a joint raid with Metro Police Special Operations Directorate, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, and the SAPS Tactical Response Team (TRT).





They found ecstasy, mandrax, crack cocaine, cannabis and equipment used to manufacture and package the drugs.





A 33-year-old suspect, believed to be a key supplier in the North and South Beach areas, was arrested at the scene.





Authorities say the illegal activities had been taking place in full view of the man's eight-year-old daughter, who was also present during the arrest.





ALSO READ: Probe into double fatal plane crash in KZN Midlands





The suspect’s father was also later arrested in Springfield for his alleged links to the operation.





Police say the main suspect had been arrested earlier this year for similar offences, but was released on bail.





"This successful operation sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade. Metro police and our partners remain relentless in dismantling criminal networks that endanger our communities. The recovery of such a large consignment demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing in our city," said Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu.





"The suspects will appear in court soon to face multiple charges related to drug possession, manufacturing, and dealing."





