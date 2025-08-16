Durban family distressed over missing young woman

Noxolo Mthethwa from Hammarsdale, west of Durban, was last seen in eMalangeni two weeks ago.

It is understood the 24-year-old went missing after leaving her home with friends.

Her sister, Mabongi Mthethwa, says they're bracing for whatever news may come.

"All we want as a family is to find her, even if we find her in any condition, we will accept it. We want to find her because we want to get closure. We also want to know what happened to her, but the most important thing is to find her."

KZN police have confirmed a missing person case was opened at Mpumalanga SAPS.

Anyone with information about Noxolo's whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 031 7718000/079 5000 564 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

