Durban expected to welcome 1.3m visitors over festive season

Zondi launched the province's summer tourism campaign in the Midlands on Tuesday.





He said between January and May this year, Durban recorded more than 2.8 million domestic trips and 186,000 international visitors, which injected over R5 billion into the local economy.





"International tourist arrivals reached 8.92 million in 2024, which was up by 5.1% from the year before, and in the second quarter of 2025, arrivals surged by 15.6%, especially from the SADC region. This growth gives us confidence that we'll reclaim our pre-COVID target."





Zondi said visitors and locals will be well protected this season, especially with the rollout of South Africa’s first dedicated Coastal and Tourism Policing Unit, now patrolling over 100 kilometres of beaches and visitor zones.





"These officers work hand-in-hand with the SAPS, the Metro Police, private security and community policy forums, and this is not ceremonial policy. This is high visibility, quick response, and community-informed work that is already restoring confidence."





