Durban set for energy boost with R1.4bn LPG terminal planned at port

A new liquefied petroleum gas terminal planned for the Port of Durban could bring long-awaited relief.





The Transnet National Ports Authority has signed a long-term agreement to develop the facility at the Island View Precinct.





According to Transnet, the R1.4 billion project, expected to be completed by 2027, will inject fresh construction activity and long-term jobs into the city.





Beyond employment, the terminal is expected to improve the availability of gas for homes and small businesses across Durban.





A more stable supply could lower costs and ease pressure on families and local manufacturers.





Local companies are expected to play a central role in building and operating the terminal.





This is expected to create income opportunities within the city.





