Durban elders moved amid old-age home mismanagement
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
A group of elders from a Durban-based old-age home has been moved after officials found it riddled with governance and financial problems.
The KwaMashu Christian Care Society has been providing residential care and welfare services to older persons.
It had been accommodating 74 elderly people before the KZN Department of Social Development decided to move them.
MEC Mbali Shinga says an internal audit into the NPO revealed mismanagement of funds, irregular appointments, and allegations of fraud.
"Operational issues that have compromised service delivery and the safety of the residents. Older persons will be relocated to the registered residential facilities across all, with families and guardians consulted to ensure the process is carried out with dignity care and minimal disruption."
Shinga says another local NPO, the Gugu Dlamini Foundation, will step in temporarily to manage the facility's administrative and financial functions.
" To stabilise operations and protect older persons, the department appointed the Gugu Dlamini Foundation to temporarily manage administrative and financial functions, including the management of departmental subsidies, and oversight of beneficiaries’ SASSA grants."
