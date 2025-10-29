LISTEN: ‘Weight of the world’: Durban duo go the distance for mental health

Last week, Wentworth residents Brian Fell and Kurtis Kinley walked 42 kilometres from Umhlanga to their area, carrying bags weighing up to 30 kilograms on their backs.





It's a challenge known as a ruck march.





Fell says the initiative is all in the name of men’s mental health.





" This makes men feel that it's okay not to be okay, and we just want men out there to speak up. So we basically took on the challenge, packed our bags with the required weight, and carried every single man's burden on our backs.





"So with the 30 kilograms, we just represented that as our own burden to say this is what we are caring for ourselves."





The pair trained for months as part of Wings Athletic Club, preparing not just physically, but mentally, to show that men’s pain deserves space too.





Kinley says he was motivated by his experience of feeling unheard and being told to deal with his problems by himself.





" As men, we were just told to man up and try to solve it because they can't assist me - they have their own issues that they're dealing with, and that silenced me for a while, and I found different ways to deal with my problems, which is a positive way.





"Doing all the wrong things and wasting my time, losing control of my health. So, from that, I went for therapy. From my experience with therapy, it was the first time that helped me."

The duo hopes their march will help break the stigma around men speaking openly about their struggles.





November marks International Men’s Health Awareness Month.



