Durban drunk drivers enter new year behind bars

The department says teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate nabbed 16 motorists in Richards Bay and 13 in Esikhawini.





More than 60 were caught in Ezakheni in Ladysmith.





Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says those arrested included a soldier, two bodyguards, and four taxi drivers, some of whom were operating minibuses carrying full passenger loads.





“ They also made arrests in Durban and Florida Road. About nine motorists were arrested for drunk driving. One car was impounded as it was using illegal lights, which are only used by security companies.”





