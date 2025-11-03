Durban cruise season to boost city economy by R700m
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
eThekwini is projecting over R700 million will flow into the city’s economy in the upcoming cruise season.
It is also expecting to see a surge of international visitors.
Durban will officially welcome flagship vessels such as the MSC Opera and Rennies Europa towards the end of this month.
It says the new cruise season marks the city’s grand return as a top-tier port of call.
Other ships that will arrive on our shores include the Queen Mary 2, Silver Dawn, Azamara Onward, and Seven Seas Navigator.
According to the municipality, Durban will be a port of call for around 255 000 cruise passengers - whose spending is expected to have over R1 billion of indirect impact on local GDP.
Officials say the season highlights strong collaboration between MSC Cruises and KZN, reaffirming Durban as a key cruise tourism hub in Africa.
KEY ACTIVATIONS AND VESSEL DOCKINGS:
• 23–26 November 2025: MSC Opera and Rennies Europa- Welcome activations
• 5 December 2025: MSC Oh Ship Cruise -Welcome with entertainment and giveaways
• 22 December 2025: Christmas carnival on MSC Opera
• 7 January 2026: New Year celebration with World Voyager and Inchcape
• 13 February 2026: Valentine’s Day welcome on MSC Opera
• 14 and 20 March 2026: Costa Deliziosa and MSC Opera visits
• 9 and 27 April 2026: Queen Mary 2 and Silver Dawn calls
• 7 May 2026: Azamara Onward welcome
• 6 June 2026: Season close-out with Seven Seas Navigator.
