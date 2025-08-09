Durban cop murder sparks call for better GBV training

A women's rights activist believes public servants aren't sensitised enough about gender-based violence.





" It is alarming when our public servants, or actually the perpetrators, they should be our first responders that should be capacitated."









A Durban metro cop accused of murdering his wife this week appeared before the Durban Magistrate's Court.





Qiniso Sishi allegedly stabbed his wife Thandokuhle to death in Woodlands, south of Durban.





READ: Childline KZN urges action as Cabinet approves Children’s Amendment Bill





He remains in custody and will make another court appearance next week.





Dr Nadia Bernon, a GBV activist with the Rapid Response Team, says there's nothing to celebrate this women's day.





She believes more lives will be lost until dealing with the root causes of domestic violence becomes a priority. "Prevent things from happening before the tipping point. Society has lost their hope in the police."





"A person can look perfectly normal and come to use job seven to four, but after seven to four, there is control issues in their home. Things that they are exposed to in their own work sometimes can cause them their own trauma and act out."



