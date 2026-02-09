Durban CBD homeless clearances ‘failing and costly’

That's according to Raymond Perrier from the Denis Hurley Centre

" And they disperse for a few days or a few weeks, and then they reassemble either in the same place or in a different place. So simply moving people around doesn't help. It's expensive, and it actually doesn't solve the problem."

Over the weekend, the eThekwini Municipality and police again moved to clear homeless people and their makeshift structures from the M4, under the Che Guevara Road bridge.

Perrier from the Denis Hurley Centre, which works with the homeless, says there are about 8,000 homeless people in central Durban.

He says the group under the bridge is a small minority of around 300.

He says the group has been repeatedly moved between flyovers and Albert Park, with the municipality deploying metro police and private security at high cost each time they re-establish themselves.

" They are definitely the hardest group. They're the most addicted, they're the most marginalised, they're the most alienated from mainstream society. They're the hardest ones to engage with and to help. And we know that because our mobile clinic regularly goes to that area to try and provide healthcare.

"And sometimes we're able to, and sometimes we're not."

ALSO READ: eThekwini plans new homeless shelter to address growing encampment

Perrier says the City is losing the battle because it is fighting the wrong one, adding that drug use and proximity to dealers are key reasons the group keeps returning.

Meanwhile, Ian Campbell from the Umbilo Business Association says the situation is a humanitarian disaster driven by drugs and policy failure.

He claims that repatriating non-South Africans would cut the problem in half.

" The second thing is for the government to declare a state of emergency with regard to poverty, homelessness, and crime around drugs. And they should have a task force that is not involved in drug dealing, but in repairing the problem by putting these people behind bars, which would solve about 90% of the problem.

“And then what was left is a small, manageable portion, a normal area of criminality that the metro would then not be overwhelmed, and they could deal with it."

eThekwini Municipality has been contacted for comment.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)