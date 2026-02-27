Durban businesses sound alarm as R27m in counterfeit goods flood local market

The business support organisation says fake products are flooding the local market, posing a serious threat to the economy.





Law enforcement officers on Wednesday seized about 14 million cell phone accessories in Durban's Sydenham area.





The goods have an estimated street value of R27 million.





Chamber CEO Palesa Phili says local industries are already feeling the strain.





ALSO READ: Influencers under scrutiny as SARS targets counterfeit luxury goods promotions





" The impact that illicit goods have on local businesses is significant. This also has the potential to lead to job losses, reduced government revenue and the collapse of key industries, which is going to be limiting the country's potential for sustainable economic growth.





"The impact is even more severe for small, medium, and micro enterprises, many of which are struggling to survive or are operating at minimal capacity as they face intense competition from illicit counterfeit goods."





Phili is now calling for a zero-tolerance approach and stronger action from law enforcement.





She says protecting local businesses is key to growing the economy and saving jobs.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)