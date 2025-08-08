Durban boy whose father killed mom ’struggling to cope’

On Thursday, the boy's father was sentenced for murder and attempted murder.

The 39-year-old shot his ex-partner, her mother and one of his children during an argument over money at the woman's home in Chatsworth two years ago.

The child survived.

The man was nabbed in Johannesburg in February this year.

The NPA's Natasha Kara said one of his children, was among those who submitted victim impact statements in aggravation of sentence.

The child told the court that he was sad that his father killed his mother and that he is struggling to cope.

"The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the two counts of murder, life imprisonment for the attempted murder of his minor child, and eight years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm," said Kara.

"He will serve an effective sentence of life imprisonment, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm."

