Durban-based humanitarian says Gaza flotilla will be ‘largest yet’

The Global Sumud Flotilla says over 100 boats will sail across the waters, carrying more than a thousand activists with food and aid.

It's yet another attempt to enter the Palestinian territory.

South Africa's delegation was led by former MP Chief Mandla Mandela in September.

Mandela was detained after his boat was intercepted by Israel.

He, along with writer Zukiswa Wanner, was repatriated early in October.

Drone attacks against the movement's vessels were reported near Greece during the previous mission.

It prompted the UN to launch a probe.

Durban North resident Elham Mouaffak-Hatfield will be part of the mission and says more than 40 countries will be involved.

“The official date of the departure is the 29th of March. What will be different to avoid violence? Well, basically, we are not going to change anything because the last time we didn't do anything wrong. I mean, we were going to deliver humanitarian ads to people in need.

She says the South African delegation is still being finalised.

“We don't know how many people we will have in the South African delegation, but it is important to be able to do something if someone is in danger. After the last flotilla, the ceasefire had been announced and was still supposed to be in ceasefire.

“But still in the ceasefire, we can see the reality. They didn't stop attacking them and bombing them and killing them.”

Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire deal in October in a war that was sparked by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.