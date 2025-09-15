Durban airshow crash: CAA releases preliminary report

The accident happened in Durban during a final aerobatic display event near Suncoast Casino.





The Civil Aviation Authority says the Extra EA 300L was airworthy.





It says at the time of the crash, the light aircraft had been performing a left roll at a lower height than planned.





It says the pilot carried out five aileron rolls while diving at an angle, but the plane hit the ocean - sinking about 10 meters below the surface of the water as he tried to level it out.





The report notes that the aircraft was completely destroyed on impact, describing the crash as unsurvivable.





On the day of the crash, rescuers recovered the aircraft’s documents, some personal items, and the pilot’s helmet, followed by parts of the wreckage.





READ: Tributes for missing pilot as Durban search continues





The engine was retrieved days later using underwater scanning, but the pilot was no where to be found during the initial search operation.





Almost a month later, remains believed to be those of the 61-year-old were recovered on Friday night, when a body washed up at Bay of Plenty Beach.





Police and government health forensic pathology teams are conducting DNA tests.





The cockpit section has not yet been located.





The CAA's Accident and Incident Investigations Division says a final report, which will look into the possible causes of the crash, will be released at a later stage.





Blackwood-Murray, a skilled aerobatic pilot, had 29-years of flying experience.





He had flown extensively on both domestic and international commercial routes, and was employed by South African Airways at the time of the accident.



