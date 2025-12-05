Durban’s 1860 Heritage Centre goes digital to safeguard history

The museum's director, Selvan Naidoo, says the centre has begun a digitisation process.

He says the move is aimed at safeguarding the museum's collections in a province that remains vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

He says they include a host of documents on indenture.

“ We have since been able to help people trace their roots back to India through those particular archival documents. However, beyond that, regarding the archives, we have recently begun documenting and digitising collections and correspondence of struggle veterans.

Naidoo says it's also an essential way of preserving history and heritage in the digital age:

“ We have had something like about a hundred thousand documents documented and digitised, so that will soon be available on a public portal available free to researchers, so that we are able to constantly be able to tell many of these stories from the history of indenture through to the freedom, struggle, and cultural, endeavours as part of the growing digitisation process.”

