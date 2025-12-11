Dundee woman found after being swept away in severe storms

The 35-year-old woman was swept on Saturday when thunderstorms had battered the region.

On Wednesday night, the department confirmed that the recovery was made on Tuesday afternoon after a four-day search coordinated through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

"MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has acknowledged the commitment of all role players involved in the operation.

ALSO READ: Family yet to collect remains of Umshwathi flood victim

"The MEC has further appealed to residents across the province to exercise extreme caution as severe thunderstorms continue to affect the province, warning that heavy rains and flooding remain a serious risk," said Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

The incident comes just weeks after three people were also swept away after heavy rains in New Hanover in the Midlands.

