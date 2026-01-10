Dundee suspect in hospital after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A man accused of murder is still recovering in hospital following a shooting in Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Police say the incident happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Officers were called to Ngisana and found that both the victim and the suspect had already been taken to hospital.
Police say an argument reportedly broke out between a 40-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, who is the suspect.
KZN SAPS police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu say a case of murder has been opened.
"Members of the community reportedly intervened and apprehended the suspect and he sustained injuries during his apprehension. He is currently under police guard in hospital.
"The victim, however, succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is expected to appear in court once medically fit."
