Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla unrest trial begins in Durban

The MK Party MP and daughter of former president, Jacob Zuma is facing charges of inciting terrorism and public violence.

They stem from the deadly riots and looting that shook KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng four years ago.

The State believes Zuma-Sambudla was a key instigator using her massive social media presence to ignite and spur on the chaos that claimed more than 300 lives.

But Zuma-Sambudla insists she is being targeted.

She says her posts to over 100,000 followers were driven by her unhappiness after her father was jailed for defying a court order to appear before the State Capture Commission.

The 43-year-old says while she looks forward to her day in court, she believes the charges that were brought against her in January this year are politically motivated.

The court will hear testimony from at least eight witnesses, three of whom are said to be social media experts.

Meanwhile, MK Party members have vowed to fill the courtroom in support of Zuma-Sambudla.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation believes this is an attempt to use the justice system to settle political scores with the Zuma family.

