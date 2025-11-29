Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla stepping down as MP 'a good thing' - analyst

The party's national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko, announced in Durban on Friday that she would be stepping down.





Her resignation follows allegations of human trafficking and breaching anti-mercenary laws, linked to claims of recruiting South African men to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.





Zuma-Sambudla is also on trial in the Durban High Court over her alleged role in fuelling the 2021 July unrest.





Political analyst, Sipho Seepe says stepping down may separate the allegations from the party itself, which is led by her father and former president Jacob Zuma.





" We live in a country where political opportunism is very rife and especially when it has to do with anything that mentions the name Zuma.





"So, I do think that her pulling out so that she distances herself and the issues that are private, from the party is a good thing. Those people who want to deal with Dudu must deal with her as an individual."





