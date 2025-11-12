Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla July unrest case ‘used to settle scores’

Sarah-Jane Trent laid charges of incitement to commit public violence and malicious damage to property and injury against the MK Party MP, after seeing a series of tweets posted during the 2021 riots.





Trent has been testifying in Zuma-Sambudla’s terrorism and incitement trial in the Durban High Court.





Trent on Tuesday told the court that she laid the charges as a concerned citizen after being made aware and viewing Zuma-Sambudla’s tweets, which she described as violent.





Trent was working at forensic investigator, Paul O’Sullivan's NGO, Forensics for Justice, at the time.





During cross-examination on Wednesday, Zuma-Sambudla’s attorney, Advocate Dali Mpofu, repeatedly asked who had opened the case and also posed questions about the funding of the NGO.





After a series of back-and-forths, Trent said she had laid the charges on behalf of Forensics for Justice, in a representative capacity, but also as an individual.





On Tuesday, Mpofu claimed in court that O’Sullivan is an associate of President Cyril Ramaphosa and referred to a rivalry between Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.





Mpofu said he would argue that Trent's evidence displays that the whole case is politically motivated and being used to settle scores with Zuma-Sambudla's father.





Trent has denied that her actions were influenced by O’Sullivan or politically motivated.





The trial resumes on Monday.





