Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla back in court for July unrest
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The July unrest case against the daughter of former president
Jacob Zuma will return to the Durban High Court on Thursday morning.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been charged with inciting terrorism and public violence linked to the deadly riots that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in 2021.
The state believes several inflammatory posts made on social media platform X, fuelled the civil unrest and looting.
Zuma-Sambudla last appeared in court in March, where it was revealed that her trial would likely proceed in November this year.
At that time, her legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, informed the court that they had petitioned the KZN Director of Public Prosecutions to have the charges withdrawn, a request that was denied.
READ: Zuma-Sambudla released on warning
Mpofu told the court that they would escalate the matter to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, and that the outcome of this application would be revealed in court on Thursday.
According to him, the decision could either bring the case to an end or confirm that preparations for the November trial must begin.
Meanwhile, the state prosecutor, who previously requested a postponement for today’s pre-trial conference told the court that the state is ready to proceed with the trial.
