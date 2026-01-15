Drunk driving, speeding remain leading cause of death of SA roads

That’s according to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy, who on Thursday presented the latest festive season road safety report in Pretoria.

ALSO READ: Drop in festive season death toll on country’s roads

Creecy said traffic officers conducted roadblocks and vehicle inspections focusing on roadworthiness, driver fitness and licensing compliance.

She says more than 8,000 drivers failed breathalyser tests during the road safety operations.

It's a 144% increase compared to the same period last year.

“The highest alcohol reading was in KwaZulu-Natal, where a motorist recorded breath alcohol content 14 times over the legal limit. The highest speedster was arrested in the Northern Cape, where he clocked 220 kilometres an hour in a 120 zone. This year, our officers arrested 89 motorists for attempting to bribe traffic officers to avoid an arrest or a fine.”

Creecy said the Transport Ministry will begin amending the National Road Traffic Act to impose harsher penalties for drunk driving.

“It is totally unacceptable that there is a law that allows people to drink and drive. I have never understood it. The time has come for us to amend the law, an easy-to-understand and unambiguous policy that drinking and driving is not allowed.”

The country recorded the lowest number of crashes in five years, and the same number of deaths as in 2023.

“This year, a total of 1,427 fatalities were recorded from 1,172 crashes during the festive season,” the minister said.

Five provinces reported reductions in fatalities, the highest drop recorded by the Eastern Cape.

“Four provinces, namely Gauteng, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, recorded increases in fatalities. There was a notable increase in fatalities from the 15th to the 28th of December,” Creecy said.

“These two weeks contributed more than 40% to crashes and fatalities, and this confirms that festive season crashes and fatalities increased once travellers reach their final destination and are engaged in festivities.”