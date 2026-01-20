Drunk driving under scrutiny as government considers zero alcohol limit
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
As the government moves to
review South Africa’s alcohol limits for drivers, emergency services say the
reality on the ground is already apparent - drunk driving is costing lives.
As the government moves to review South Africa’s alcohol limits for drivers, emergency services say the reality on the ground is already apparent - drunk driving is costing lives.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has proposed a total ban on drinking before driving, saying the country's laws are outdated.
Currently, South African law allows a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres.
While releasing the preliminary festive season road stats last week, Creecy said motorists who get behind the wheel while intoxicated continue to be a danger to other road users.
KZN-based Advanced Life Support Paramedic Craig Botha agrees, saying current regulations are failing to curb drunk driving, and that the existing alcohol limit still gives motorists room to drink before getting behind the wheel.
" So, stopping the drinking, I think, would go a long way to helping the situation, but then it also relies on the people who are drinking to drink responsibly.
"The real consequences of drinking and driving are the emotional trauma that those people are going to suffer after having an accident, and when they end up killing somebody else. They are going to suffer for many years afterwards knowing that they were responsible for somebody else's life being cut short."
That view is shared by some members of the public who spoke to Newswatch, many of whom believe a zero-tolerance approach is the only way forward.
But the CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, Wendy Alberts, says it is people’s behaviour that needs to change.
She also believes that proper enforcement of the current laws can make a difference.
" Hold the law enforcement accountable for bringing proper charges, so perhaps changing the way things are done, and if people are arrested in a roadblock for drinking and driving, and they get arrested at a local police station, for the drinking and driving court to be right there and for their licenses to be suspended."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago