Drunk driving under scrutiny as government considers zero alcohol limit

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has proposed a total ban on drinking before driving, saying the country's laws are outdated.

Currently, South African law allows a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres.

While releasing the preliminary festive season road stats last week, Creecy said motorists who get behind the wheel while intoxicated continue to be a danger to other road users.

KZN-based Advanced Life Support Paramedic Craig Botha agrees, saying current regulations are failing to curb drunk driving, and that the existing alcohol limit still gives motorists room to drink before getting behind the wheel.

" So, stopping the drinking, I think, would go a long way to helping the situation, but then it also relies on the people who are drinking to drink responsibly.

"The real consequences of drinking and driving are the emotional trauma that those people are going to suffer after having an accident, and when they end up killing somebody else. They are going to suffer for many years afterwards knowing that they were responsible for somebody else's life being cut short."

That view is shared by some members of the public who spoke to Newswatch, many of whom believe a zero-tolerance approach is the only way forward.