‘Drunk’ driver faces culpable homicide charge for Umhlanga crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Durban North police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a cyclist was knocked down and killed.
Police say a motorist hit the cyclist who was crossing Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga late Thursday afternoon.
First responders KZN VIP say the cyclist was wearing a reflective safety vest and helmet.
The group says the driver was believed to been under the influence and lost control of the vehicle.
KZN VIP’s Gareth Naidoo says the cyclist was thrown about 100 metres from the point of impact.
" Metro police and other emergency responders arrived swiftly at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was detained and is currently undergoing further processing."
