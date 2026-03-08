 Drugs worth R2.8 million seized at OR Tambo airport
Drugs worth R2.8 million seized at OR Tambo airport

Updated | By Newswatch

Police are working to determine the origin of two drug consignments seized at OR Tambo International Airport in separate busts.

A team doing routine inspections discovered crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2.2m at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday.

 

The haul was destined for the Philippines.

 

National SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says officers made another discovery the following day.


" The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse where eight large boxes containing dagga worth R672 000 was discovered on Thursday. The dagga was shipped from Morocco and was destined [for] South Africa.”

 

Mathe says investigations are still underway to track down the individuals who trafficked the narcotics.


