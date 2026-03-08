Drugs worth R2.8 million seized at OR Tambo airport

National SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says officers made another discovery the following day.

The haul was destined for the Philippines.

A team doing routine inspections discovered crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2.2m at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday.





" The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse where eight large boxes containing dagga worth R672 000 was discovered on Thursday. The dagga was shipped from Morocco and was destined [for] South Africa.”

Mathe says investigations are still underway to track down the individuals who trafficked the narcotics.





