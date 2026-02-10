Drop in poaching due to extensive dehorning operations, says Project Rhino

Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KZN recorded a sharp decline from 198 to 63 cases following large-scale dehorning efforts.

Director of Project Rhino Grant Fowlds attributes the dramatic drop in poaching to extensive dehorning operations in one of the parks.

“As well as a big intervention between private and provincial parks, as well as collaboration between all the NGOs, the service providers, the security teams, cameras, and not to mention arrests. The large number of arrests over 50 last year, well into the fifties, has made a significant impact.”

Mpumalanga was the hardest-hit province, losing 178 rhinos last year, mostly in the Kruger National Park.

Fowlds says poaching trends over the past 15 years show the problem shifting between provinces as enforcement strengthens in some areas and weakens in others.

“It started dramatically in Kruger, then Kruger numbers dropped. They started interventions, dehorning effectiveness. It moved to KZN. We have porous borders, and now it seems to have moved back again as KZN have improved on their anti-poaching efforts.

“So, it just happened to go back to the origins of where it was easy, and there's a massive population next to Kruger and Mpumalanga, which is actually easier for people to get into and gain access to the rhinos.”

He says the figures offer hope that sustained enforcement could eventually lead to zero tolerance for poaching.

Rhinos are one of the iconic species that we have on our planet. And if we do not preserve these things, everything else will just follow suit and disappear. So, we have to urge the public to be vigilant.

“And I think part of the success story of rhinos is that people know what the problem is; they all love these mega herbivores. People are all joining forces and trying to reduce it.”