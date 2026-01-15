Drop in festive season death toll on country’s roads
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has announced a 5% decrease in
deaths on the country’s roads during the 2025 festive season.
Creecy presented a preliminary report on the 2025/26 festive season on Wednesday.
She said the country recorded the lowest number of crashes in five years, and the same number of deaths as in 2023.
“This year, a total of 1,427 fatalities were recorded from 1,172 crashes during the festive season.”
Five provinces reported reductions in fatalities, the highest drop recorded by the Eastern Cape.
“Four provinces, namely Gauteng, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, recorded increases in fatalities. There was a notable increase in fatalities from the 15th to the 28th of December,” Creecy said.
“These two weeks contributed more than 40% to crashes and fatalities, and this confirms that festive season crashes and fatalities increased once travellers reach their final destination and are engaged in festivities.”
