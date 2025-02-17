Driver killed in N2 Amatikulu cras

Driver killed in N2 Amatikulu crash
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
One person has been killed in a road accident on the N2 in Amatikulu.
IPSS Medical Rescue says a truck driver lost control and crashed into the highway embankment on Monday morning.
Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick confirmed the driver was declared dead at the scene.
"The driver and sole occupant of the truck was sadly declared deceased on scene,” she said.
Earlier on Monday morning, a man was killed in a horrific crash on the Bluff.
His car became wedged under a truck in the collision on Edwin Swales Drive on Monday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said firefighters worked to free the driver and his passenger from the wreckage.
"The light motor vehicle had two occupants, which were found severely entrapped. The eThekwini Fire Department assisted ALS Paramedics to get the men free."
Jamieson said the driver passed away.
"Unfortunately, paramedics found the driver, a male in his 30s had sustained major injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger, also a male in his 30s, was found to be in critical condition and was stabilised on scene by advanced support paramedics before being rushed through to hospital."
The cause of the crash is not yet known, but police were on the scene.
