Driver critically injured after tree branch pierces windscreen in Margate

He was driving along Marine Drive in Margate on Friday when a massive tree branch pierced through his windscreen.





It hit the driver, leaving him with critical injuries.





KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service paramedic Craig Botha says the motorist was passing a tree-felling operation along road when the branch suddenly gave way.





"Paramedics immediately initiated emergency interventions for the single occupant of the vehicle. Comprehensive clinical assessment revealed that the driver had sustained serious injuries to the head and chest.





"The complexity of the scene required rapid stabilisation by the medical team before the patient could be safely extricated and moved to the ambulance. Once stabilised, the patient was rushed to a nearby hospital for further specialised treatment."





Authorities were on scene to investigate.





