Driver hands himself over after fatal KwaMashu scholar transport crash

One child was killed and 14 others injured after the vehicle overturned in the Mount Moriah area of KwaMashu on Wednesday.





The Department of Transport in KZN says the minibus was transporting learners from a local crèche at the time.





Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the driver fled the scene after the crash.





"Fortunately, he picked up that the police were looking for him and he handed himself over.





"Our Road Traffic Inspectorate is working with SAPS as part of investigating the roadworthiness of the minibus taxi. The MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane is ensuring quality patient care to the injured children.





"The MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka will be coordinating all interventions focusing on the welfare of children and teachers. The MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga will be deploying social workers to provide psychosocial support services and trauma counselling to the children and families."





