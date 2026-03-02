Driver and pilot killed after Rovos Rail accident in Namibia
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
A luxury passenger train operated by Rovos Rail was involved
in a fatal accident early Sunday morning in southern Namibia after part of a
bridge was washed away.
The train was travelling southbound from Windhoek toward South Africa when it derailed near Naute, about 285 kilometres from Ariamsvlei.
The final span of a bridge collapsed beneath the train at around 04:45am.
According to the company, two locomotives and two utility coaches were lost in the incident.
The train’s automatic braking system activated immediately, preventing further damage and limiting the scale of the derailment.
Rovos Rail confirmed that the train driver and a pilot from TransNamib died in the accident.
"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our Rovos driver and the TransNamib pilot," the company said in a statement.
"We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues."
The company said no passengers or other staff members were injured.
Emergency arrangements were put in place to assist travellers, with buses transporting passengers to Upington before onward flights to Cape Town.
Rovos Rail said passenger safety remained its top priority.
"We sincerely regret this occurrence but rest assured the safety and well-being of our guests and staff is paramount," the statement said.
Authorities are expected to investigate the bridge washaway and the circumstances leading to the derailment.
