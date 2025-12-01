Drakensberg gets southern Africa’s highest weather station to track water, climate

" This is a strategic addition to a growing environmental observation network in one of South Africa's most important and most vulnerable strategic water source areas," says Biochemist Kathleen Smart.





"So South Africa's strategic water source areas cover only about 8% of the country, but supply 50% of the water in our rivers and dams. And the Northern Drakensberg is one of the most critical of these areas. The region alone feeds the Vaal [River], the Orange [River], the Caledon [River], and the Tugela systems. It supplies water to four provinces, including up to 30% of Gauteng's demand."





The South African Environmental Observation Network and the University of the Free State have installed southern Africa’s highest weather station on Mont-aux-Sources, more than 3,000 metres above sea level.





Perched on the Drakensberg Amphitheatre, the station will feed real-time climate data from a region that supplies water to millions.





Smart says it’s the first time scientists and communities can monitor this vital landscape in real-time, tracking climate change and extreme weather.





"Information will be openly available to researchers, land managers, hikers, tourism operators, and anybody interested in the dynamics of this really remarkable landscape. Importantly, this installation aligns with the work of the Growing Community Forum."





The station also supports the catchment-to-coast approach, linking the upper Tugela to the Illa estuary, where coastal researchers track ocean and estuarine health.





Smart says it forms part of a broader effort to protect the water, land, and people of the northern Drakensberg, opening the door for schools, communities, and citizens to engage with the data and help strengthen climate resilience.





