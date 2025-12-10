‘Don’t post your holiday plans’ - expert tips for safe festive season

They've noted a pattern of break-ins at properties left unattended over the festive season.Gareth Naidoo, who's with KZN VIP Protection Services, says criminals often take advantage when people let their guard down."Always ensure that you have an operational and working home alarm system through the detection.“Don't post your holiday plans, because a lot of criminals are on social media. They observe what is being done, where you going, what you're doing.“It's best that after your holiday when you return, that you do post."Meanwhile, Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA says criminals often look for signs that no one is home.“Such as leaving the lights on during the day, nobody switches off the lights. Newspaper accumulating at the gate. Post boxes are overflowing post lying on the floor.“These are all indications that there's nobody at home, and we notice that when we get to the, crime scenes where there's a house breaking in depth, these signs are, are quite visible to the general public.

“Get somebody a neighbour or some family member to fetch the mail, pick up, accumulated newspapers, switch off the lights during the day."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)