Donovan Moodley parole consideration 'still underway' - DCS

Officials say several steps need to be completed before a final decision is made.

The department issued a statement after the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board recommended his release on parole.

Moodley kidnapped university student Leigh Matthews from Sandton in 2004, and held her captive while demanding ransom money from her family.

He shot the 21-year-old despite receiving R50,000.

Moodley has been eligible for parole since 2018. However, the student's family has opposed his release.

Leigh's father, Rob described the board's decision on Monday as premature.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo has clarified that the process is still in its early stages.

"It is important to highlight that the parole process for offenders serving life sentences follows several distinct phases.

"The matter of offender Donovan Moodley had to go through the case management committee followed by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.

"It will then move to the National Council for Correctional Services before going to the Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald who will then make the final decision."

