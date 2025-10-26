DOJCD withdraws court summons, apologises to Albanese
Updated | By Bulletin
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development has
extended an apology to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestine
Territories.
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development has extended an apology to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestine Territories.
An unauthorised letter issued by a department official led to a Sheriff attempting to serve Francesca Albanese with court papers on Saturday.
It was after she'd given the annual Nelson Mandela Lecture in Johannesburg.
Department Spokesperson, Terrence Manase says the Minister confirms that the action occurred without her or the director general's approval and did not comply with legal prescriptions.
“The minister has ordered that the process be withdrawn and extended her unconditional apology to Ms. Albanese, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the United Nations. An internal consequence management process has been initiated.”
