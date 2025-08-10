Doctors Without Borders urges healthcare access for foreigners
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Doctors Without Borders says the South African government must do more to prevent the denial of healthcare to foreign nationals.
Members of Operation Dudula have been demanding to see ID documents when accessing some public clinics and hospitals, mainly in KZN and Gauteng.
The group blocks access to undocumented foreign nationals, claiming South Africans are not receiving healthcare due to the volume of immigrants seeking care.
The medical humanitarian organisation's spokesperson Jane Rabothata says they visited several health facilities to assess the gravity of the situation.
She says government must work to intervene, "Yes, it's good to have statements, let you say the pronouncements. Those are all good."
"But if those statements with those pronouncements do not translate to change on the ground, do not translate to people understanding why everybody has a right to access to healthcare. It becomes a fatal exercise because on the ground we see a different picture."
