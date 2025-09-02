DNA confirms Mthokozisi Mvelase as slain e-hailing driver

"Last Thursday, we received the DNA results, and then we set the day to this coming Saturday, 6 September. That's when we are going to bury him," says Mvelase's aunt, Zanele Khuzwayo.





"Currently, his body is still in Johannesburg. We are going to transport him back home on Friday for the funeral."





The 27-year-old from Ulundi in northern KZN was killed in an attack in Gauteng last month, which sent shockwaves through the community.





Mvelase had just started working as a driver when he was shot, and his car was set alight with him inside at Maponya Mall.





Angry residents took to the streets in Pimville, blocking roads and forcing the closure of the Soweto mall.





Mvelase's killing was linked to ongoing taxi violence, but Santaco has condemned the incident and denied any involvement.





Khuzwayo says the family was deeply moved by the support they received from the public.





" He shook everybody up and that on its own has been comforting, to be honest. They feel our pain and honestly, it has been comforting for all of us, for his mother as well, because I tell her what is going on and I tell her the support has been amazing from South Africa.





"South Africa did show up for us. We feel that he didn't just die in vain. Everybody noticed his death, the way that he died, the cruelty."





