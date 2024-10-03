Disgruntled workers set to march to KZN premier’s office

iPhimbo Labasebenzi wants the tendering process used for outsourcing work scrapped.

The group, which represents cleaners and security guards, says its members have complained of mistreatment and poor working conditions.

They are also pushing for a policy that would allow them to be fully absorbed as permanent workers.

The organisation's Mvikeleni Gcwensa says they will submit a memorandum to the Office of the Premier.

"We will be giving the premier 14 days to respond to our demand. If he doesn’t do so, we will proceed with the legal advice because we do have the legal team who is advising us in all our departments."

Gcwensa says they have asked the Finance MEC to provide clarity after they were previously informed that some departments like health are facing financial constraints.

ActionSA will be joining the march, which is set to get underway at 9 am on Thursday.

