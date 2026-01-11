Disaster teams on alert for multi-weather warnings in KZN

The South African Weather Office has issued a yellow level four and an orange level five warning for severe thunderstorms in the region.





It's accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail - with rainfall in some areas expected to exceed 100mm.





KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the Joint Operations Centre has been activated.





He says their focus at this stage lies on Abaqulusi, Jozini, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, KwaNongoma, OPongola and Umhlathuze.





"Following the escalation of weather alerts by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the MEC has overseen the immediate establishment of a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) to manage the looming Level 4 and Level 5 weather threats.





“The JOC brings together key stakeholders, including provincial disaster management teams, emergency services, state agencies such as Eskom, Sanral and municipal heads of disaster management, to ensure a seamless, coordinated response to any incidents.





“MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has assured the public that the Provincial Government is working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the current weather system. Our teams are on the ground and the JOC is fully operational. We ask for the cooperation of every citizen to ensure that we navigate this peak rainy period safely.”





