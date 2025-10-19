Disaster teams on alert following KZN weather warnings

The department’s added that even though storm warnings ended on Saturday, the centre will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend.





Warnings were triggered by a severe thunderstorm alert in the western region, and damaging winds and waves along the coast.





"Cogta MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has assured residents that the Provincial Disaster Management Centre is working closely with all relevant stakeholders — including municipalities, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL), and provincial departments — to ensure that adequate measures are in place to respond swiftly to any incidents that may arise, especially on major routes,” says KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.





"Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when travelling, especially at night, and to avoid crossing low-lying bridges and flooded roads.





“Motorists are also urged to reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance during adverse weather conditions.





"The Department will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates, as necessary. Communities are encouraged to report any weather-related emergencies to their nearest municipal disaster management centres.”





