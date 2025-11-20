Disaster-resilient communities ‘must be KZN priority’

He says climate change is intensifying risks, especially in rural areas that struggle with fires, storms, and limited disaster response capacity.

Shandu delivered the keynote address at the start of the two-day Disaster Indaba in Ballito on Thursday.

It aims to strengthen firefighting resources, improve early warning systems, and expedite recovery after major incidents in the district.

“From April 2012 to March, if not April 2022, our district has recorded hundreds of incidents, with structural fires and severe weather events topping the list. These disasters have destroyed homes, disrupted the economies and claimed lives as well. Our district, particularly Maphumulo and Indwedwe municipality, has or faces additional challenges like limited firefighting capacity, inadequate management resources and the constraints on the budget as well.

“These gaps leave these rural communities even more vulnerable.”

Traditional leaders, emergency services, civil society, and government departments are attending the session.

Inkosi Mpendulo Cele has told the gathering that rural communities remain at high risk because many homes are still built near steep slopes and other dangerous locations.

“I will make sure that we emphasise to our headmen where we are coming from, especially in rural areas, so that they make sure when they give people places, that they do not give them a place where there is danger.

“We must make sure that we give them a place where there is safety and not build next to the rivers, next to railways, next to roads or in dangerous areas.”