Disaster management on standby as mercury rises in KZN again

The KZN Cooperative Governance Department says current data from the South African Weather Service shows temperatures will remain well above average.





The northern regions of the province are in a second heatwave in as many weeks.





"The heatwave is expected to most severely impact the following municipalities: AbaQulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, eNdumeni, Jozini, Mandeni, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, and uPhongolo," says spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.





Mzila says residents are urged to take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related health emergencies.





"Check in on the elderly, children, and those with underlying health conditions, as they are at the highest risk of heatstroke. The department strongly advises all schools in the affected regions to suspend outdoor sports and strenuous physical activities until the weather cools.





"For those required to work outdoors, ensure frequent breaks in the shade and wear loose-fitting, protective clothing."







