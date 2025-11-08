Dirco remarks on ‘white genocide’ unchanged

President Donald Trump has announced that US officials won't be attending the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this month.

In September, Trump announced Vice President JD Vance would travel to the meeting in his place.

But in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump said the US will skip the summit entirely.

He's revived claims of Afrikaners being racially persecuted and called South Africa's hosting OF the G20 summit a disgrace.

International Relations spokesperson Chrispin Phiri maintains that Trump’s claims aren't substantiated.

"The South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation has noted the content of a post by President Donald J. Trump on the Truth Social platform.

"The South African government wishes to state, for the record, that the characterisation of Afrikaners as an exclusively white group is ahistorical. Furthermore, the claim that this community faces persecution is not substantiated by fact. Our position on this matter remains consistent with our previous statements."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)