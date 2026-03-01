DIRCO: Evacuation of South Africans in Gulf on hold amid deadly Iran-US-Israel strikes

Tensions have been escalating in the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched deadly strikes in Iran on Saturday.





The attacks have led to the deaths of the Islamic Republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the army’s chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi and defence minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh.





Both Israel and Iran have since launched more retaliatory strikes.





In Pakistan, at least nine people have been shot dead during pro-Iran protests at the US consulate in Karachi.





International bodies including the United Nations and the African Union have called for a de-escalation of tensions.





Airspace in the region has been closed to civilian traffic until further notice leaving hundreds of thousands stranded.





DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela says it's not yet clear exactly how many South Africans need assistance.





"So far we have not lost anybody. The South Africans we know of are all accounted for. We are monitoring the situation. But the challenge is that unfortunately, it is not possible to move people out to those places because there is no means to do that."





